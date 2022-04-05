Kris Jenner Addresses Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's ‘Crazy' PDA Amid Wedding News

Kris Jenner wouldn't mind if Kourtney Kardashian got a room.



As excitement continues to grow for the premiere of Hulu's "The Kardashians" — and not long after E! News confirmed that Kardashian and Travis Barker had a wedding ceremony — fans are wondering just how much they will see of the couple's love story.

While visiting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on April 5, Jenner addressed the couple's frequent PDA and teased that there is more than meets the eye on and off the red carpet.

"Well, it is 98 percent of the new show," she joked to Ellen DeGeneres. "Is that wrong? It's crazy."

As for DeGeneres, even she couldn't help but acknowledge just how crazy in love Kardashian and the Blink-182 rocker appear to be. "Travis and Kourtney for real make out nonstop," DeGeneres said. "That's all they do. You had to interrupt them to tell them Kim Kardashian is on "Saturday Night Live" because they were making out."

Jenner's appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was taped before news broke that Kardashian and Barker had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson confirmed to E! News that the nuptials took place just hours after the couple attended the 2022 Grammys, held at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3 — though the couple appears to have not obtained a marriage license.

While it's unclear whether cameras were rolling for the ceremony, Jenner admitted that the new season of "The Kardashians" is packed with twists and turns. "This has been so crazy because every time we start to shoot a new season or in this case on a whole new network, you worry if people are still going to want to see what we still have going on because we've been doing this for 15 years now, which is a blessing but also a little scary," she said.

"Of course the minute we start filming, a million things happen. Kylie [Jenner]'s having a baby. Kourtney is dating Travis Barker and gets engaged," she continued. "Every single day there was either drama or something crazy going on ... It was nutty as usual."

