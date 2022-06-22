Kristen Bell on Whether ‘Frozen 3' Is in the Works

If it was up to Kristen Bell, “Frozen” would become a trilogy in the near future.

On Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the actor announced that she would love to do "Frozen 3" after Jimmy Fallon confessed he might like "Frozen II" more than the original.

"Can I say that?" the host asked.

"Of course, you can," Bell replied, which prompted Fallon to ask if a third movie might be on its way.

"I would ... like to officially announce," Bell teased with a pause, then continued, "with zero authority, 'Frozen 3.'"

"Wow," Fallon replied, followed by a burst of laughter.

Bell, who does the voice of Anna in the series, made it clear that a third "Frozen" movie isn't official by stating that she's "not in charge," repeating she has "zero authority" to announce anything right now. She also couldn't confirm if the movie might already be in the works.

"I'll keep it mysterious," she said.

The one thing that Bell could confirm is that co-star Idina Menzel, who does the voice of Elsa, is ready to do the project with her.

"I feel like if we’re all in... what are we waiting for?" she asked.

"Come on, we want it," Fallon said, and Bell agreed.

Earlier this month, Menzel revealed that she would do another "Frozen" movie in a preview clip from an interview on Shop Today with Jill Martin. The singer said that she hopes "Frozen 3" becomes a reality because she would play Elsa "anytime."

"I can be 80 and play a blonde animated girl who's like, 15, who has amazing arms, by the way. I love that about her," she said with a laugh.

"Frozen" premiered in theaters in 2013, and "Frozen II" arrived just before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019.

In 2019, Bell told People that she loved doing the "Frozen" films because the moral of the story was different from most fairytales.

“The happily ever after is not waiting for a kiss from your prince, which has sort of been the standard in literally every Hollywood movie,” she said. “[Frozen] was about something that was just as deep, if not deeper, which was like the love of family.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: