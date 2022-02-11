Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's Name

Rise and shine. There's a new Kardashian-Jenner baby to meet.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram Stories on Friday, Feb. 11 to reveal the name of her and Travis Scott's newborn son: Wolf Webster.

The beauty mogul, who gave birth to her second child on Feb. 2, waited four days before announcing his arrival to the world, posting a photo of his hand alongside his date of birth and a telling blue heart.

In the comments of the post, Jenner's fans, friends and family couldn't help but gush over the little one. "Mommy of two life," Kourtney Kardashian commented, while Anastasia Karanikolaou wrote, "angel baby."

Jenner and Scott's bundle of joy joins big sister Stormi Webster in their growing family. And the siblings already share a special connection: Stormi's birthday falls just one day before her brother's on Feb. 1. So, the month will be filled with love (and over-the-top birthday parties!) for the Jenner-Webster crew.

Back in September, Jenner, 24, and Scott, 30, confirmed her pregnancy in a heartwarming video posted to Instagram. The footage featured their 4-year-old daughter Stormi hugging Jenner's growing baby bump.

"Stormi, we're gonna have a baby!" Kris Jenner told her granddaughter in the video. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

Jenner did her best to enjoy the calm before Stormi's sibling arrived, a source told E! News. "She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes," the source shared in December. "She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."

And her partner has been there every step of the way. "Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy," the insider noted. "They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."

As for Stormi, well, she couldn't wait to meet her sibling. The source explained, "She's fully aware and is very excited."