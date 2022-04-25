Kylie Jenner Testifies Brother Told Her Blac Chyna Held a Gun to His Head

Kylie Jenner testified Monday that her brother, Rob Kardashian, told her in mid-December 2016 that during an argument with his then-fiancee, Blac Chyna, the woman held a gun to his head, hit him with a 6-foot pole and pulled a phone cord around his neck while he played video games.

"I remember him being very upset,'' the 24-year-old youngest child of Kris Jenner said. "He used the words, 'She was trying to kill me.'''

Rob Kardashian further said he tried to get away from Chyna and that her actions were fueled by drinking and "maybe'' some drugs, according to Kylie Jenner. She said she later saw a damaged television and door when she visited the home, which she owned and provided rent-free to the former couple.

"I remember he said he locked himself in the master bedroom and that's how the door was damaged,'' Kylie Jenner said.

However, questioned by Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, Jenner said that when she saw her brother after the alleged attack, she did not recall him having any facial injuries.

The alleged battering of Rob Kardashian occurred the night of Dec. 14, 2016, and began with a celebration that the former couple's show, "Rob & Chyna,'' had been approved for a second season.

Kylie Jenner is a defendant along with Kris and two of her other famous daughters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, in the trial of the 33-year-old Chyna's Los Angeles Superior Court defamation lawsuit. The 41-year-old Kim Kardashian was the only one of the four defendants not present in court Monday.

The complaint alleges the quartet lied when telling E! network executives that Chyna assaulted Rob Kardashian because they wanted the network to cancel a second season of "Rob & Chyna,'' which dealt with the ups and downs of the formerly engaged couple and had already begun filming before the plug was indeed pulled.

Chyna maintains the relationship ended in the summer of 2017, but the defendants say Chyna acknowledged in a written declaration that the two split in December 2016, meaning the second season could not have gone forward because of the breakup.

Chyna testified earlier in the trial that she and rapper Tyga were also once engaged to be married and had a son together who is now 9 years old.

However, Tyga began cheating on her and Kylie Jenner was one of the other women he began seeing, according to Chyna.

Kylie Jenner told jurors that she believed Chyna's desire to have a relationship with Rob Kardashian may have been spurred by spite because the plaintiff was unhappy that Tyga began seeing her. Nonetheless, Kylie Jenner said, she tried to make the best of the circumstances.

"I think I had an OK relationship with her for a while despite everything and I did want it to work out for my brother,'' Kylie Jenner said.

She also said she got along well with Chyna when she found out the plaintiff was pregnant with the former couple's daughter, Dream Renee, who is now 5 years old.

Kylie Jenner answered many other questions posed to her by Ciani by saying, "I don't remember.''

Chyna maintains she did not harm Rob Kardashian, but admits to damaging the television and two gingerbread house decorations.

Kylie Jenner will return to the stand Tuesday.

In February 2020, Judge Randolph M. Hammock severed from the current suit Chyna's revenge porn claim against Rob Kardashian and directed that it be tried separately. The claim involves what Chyna's court papers call "humiliating and degrading'' photos that Rob Kardashian allegedly posted of Chyna in July 2017. A separate jury will hear that case after the conclusion of the current proceedings.

