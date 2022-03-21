Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf

Some things never change — but for Kylie Jenner's son, some things do.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram story on March 21 to share some news about her baby boy's name.

She wrote, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore."

Why the change in name? "We just really didn't feel like it was him," Jenner said. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

The decision to switch his name comes almost two months after Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child on Feb. 2. Jenner announced his name as Wolf on Feb. 11, and his birth certificate revealed his middle name is Jacques, after dad Scott's real name. The couple are also parents to Stormi Webster, 4.

While her son's new name has yet to be unveiled, Jenner has shared glimpses into her pregnancy and the baby's arrival in a YouTube video titled "To Our Son" posted March 21. Jenner documented her entire journey, showing her learning she was expecting, telling her mom the news, celebrating at her baby shower and hearing audio from her baby boy's birth.

In the touching montage, family members gave messages to both Jenner and her son before he was born.

In the video, Kim Kardashian noted, "I pray that you love the family that you are born into because we're very special. We love you and we can't wait to meet you."

Kris Jenner also filmed a message for her grandson, sharing how loved he already is.

"To my new grandchild, who I cannot wait for you to get here, I think about you every day and I'm just really excited to meet you and to welcome you into the family," Kris said while getting teary-eyed. "I love you already. You're coming into the most amazing family — lots of cousins — and you're going to have the best life, because you have the best parents and the best family. I love you."