Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make first outing at Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles

After months of romance rumors, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped out together to attend Beyoncé's star-studded birthday concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

By Jess Cohen | E! News

Getty Images

You'll be buzzing over this sighting.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet stepped out to attend Beyoncé's star-studded Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

This is the first time Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Oscar nominee have been spotted out in public together since they first sparked romance rumors earlier this year.

In video footage taken from the concert and posted online, Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, can be seen walking into SoFi Stadium together alongside her sister Kendall Jenner.

Once in the VIP section, videos show the Kardashians star and the Wonka actor chatting closely alongside fellow celeb attendees, which included Jenner's other sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who arrived with North West and Penelope Disick.

Jenner's mom Kris Jenner was also in attendance at Bey's birthday show alongside Corey Gamble, so it's safe to say Chalamet is spending time with his rumored girlfriend's inner circle.

Kylie Jenner Through The Years

While Chalamet and Jenner have yet to comment on their relationship status, it appears they're still going strong since first making headlines in April.

In fact, E! News shut down rumblings of a possible breakup after speculation began to circulate online in August. So, this buzz-worthy outing to Bey's concert is further proof that they're still spending time together.

Prior to hanging out with Chalamet, Jenner was in a long-term relationship with Travis Scott, who she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months, with.

And although Jenner and Scott have split romantically, a source previously told E! News that they remain united as co-parents.

As for Chalamet, he was mostly recent linked to Johnny Depp's daughter, The Idol actress Lily-Rose Depp after packing on the PDA in 2019. Though the two have since gone their separate ways.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Kylie JennerBeyoncéKardashians
