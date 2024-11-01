Kylie Kelce calls out Jason Kelce for ‘dumbass' dry spell sex advice

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kylie Kelce is calling out Jason Kelce for a bum steer.

After the Philadelphia Eagles alum and his brother Travis Kelce gave a "New Heights" listener in his mid-50s some advice on how to overcome a dry spell with his wife, Kylie Kelce threw a flag on the play.

“If I had to guess based on my husband’s dumbass response to this question,” she said in a Nov. 1 TikTok stitching the "New Heights" podcast moment. “I would say that he’s probably going to experience a spell of his wife saying she’s not interested.”

Adding a sly smile at the end of the video, Kylie Kelce — who shares kids Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 20 months with Jason — added in its caption, “By now @New Heights 92%ers should know to take Jason’s advice with a grain of salt.”

While Travis Kelce — who has been dating Taylor Swift since 2023 — chimed in with some thoughts, Jason Kelce took the lead on sharing tips, which included some peacocking and other subtle ways to set the mood.

Kylie Kelce is keeping it real. While making an appearance on the "Today" show, the mama of three shared what she hopes her husband Jason Kelce does now that he is officially retired from the NFL.

“For me, I’ve learned that you try and set it up — let’s say you know you’re in the mood early — start setting that thing up early,” he explained on the Oct. 31 episode. “‘cause women, they’re weird, they don’t just always want to have sex.”

The 36-year-old also encouraged the caller to show off “the goods.”

“If you have a big rear end, just put some tight pants on and just start doing work — where it’s nice up in the air and she has to look at it,” he continued. “If you’ve got a nice bulge, maybe you’ve been blessed with that, show off what she finds attractive in you.”

But while Jason Kelce may have fumbled when it came to providing useful advice to his listeners, he has never claimed to be a romance connoisseur. In fact, he explicitly said as much last year when detailing his impromptu proposal to Kylie Kelce.

“I was like, 'Hey I gotta go talk to your dad for a second,’ it would have been very odd of me to say that,” Jason Kelce detailed on a Sept. 2023 episode of "New Heights." “When we got in the car, I said, ‘Ky, I’m sorry but I gotta take a s--t.’”

Naturally, Kylie Kelce saw right through the fib, sharing, “He came back out and I said, 'Jason Kelce, I know you didn’t just go in there and take a s--t, it usually takes you 20 minutes.'”

Luckily, the former field hockey player doesn’t need romance when it comes to her love for Jason Kelce.

“He said, ‘This isn’t the most romantic way to do this,’” Kylie Kelce went on to recall, "and I immediately started crying because I knew what was happening only because he referenced being romantic.”

