Lamar Odom Shares His Hope for Ex Khloe Kardashian After Watching Emotional ‘Kardashians' Premiere

Lamar Odom is still keeping up with Khloe Kardashian.

Speaking exclusively to E! News in a joint interview with his daughter Destiny Odom, the NBA star admitted that his ex-wife's reality show, "The Kardashians," has become his "guilty pleasure." In fact, Lamar even tuned into the second season premiere of the Hulu series on Sept. 21 and watched Khloe detail her journey to baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson amid his paternity scandal.

"It was hard for me to watch that," Lamar Odom shared. "It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that."

The former Lakers player, 42, whose divorce with Khloe was finalized in 2016, wants the Good American mogul to "find happiness" despite all the drama. Though he previously expressed hopes of reconnecting with her, Lamar Odom said his biggest wish for Khloe Kardashian is a life filled with joy "however she has to find that."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Khloe Kardashian's Lion-Themed Baby Shower for Her Son

"She was crying on the show and everybody was questioning her and s--t like that. That was probably a hard time for her," he said. "I just want her to be happy. That's it."

Destiny Odom, too, has nothing but well-wishes for Khloe Kardashian. The 24-year-old told E! News, "I just want her to be happy and healthy."

While Lamar and Destiny Odom will just have to keep watching "The Kardashians" to see how Khloe Kardashian's life unfolds, the father-daughter duo are also open to having a series of their very own. "Maybe we'll start a reality show," Lamar Odom mused. "We'll have a lot to talk about, a lot to show. Who knows?"

After all, as Destiny Odom notes, there's a lot more to their family that meets the eye. "There's so many other sides to me than taking nice pictures," the aspiring model explained. "I definitely would like to continue working with social-related, cultural brands. And I actually want to go back to school."

For now, the pair are gearing up for the Couture Fighting Cancer 2nd Annual Fashion Show on Sept. 24 at MainRo in Los Angeles. Presented by Winnie Stackz and Hair Queen LA, the charity event benefits cancer patients and will see Destiny Odom make her runway debut.

To prepare for her big gig, Destiny Odom got an AquaGold facial from Dr. David Sadaat alongside her father, as well as lash lift and brow laminate by Emily Phelps. "I'm really excited! I had fun prepping for the show," she said. "And I'm having fun spending time with my dad."

As for Lamar Odom? "I'm really proud," he noted. "This is her dream. She wants it."