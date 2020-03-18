Late-Night Comedians Are Trying to Work From Home and It’s Hilarious

As Americans hunker down — some with our laptops as we do our best to remote work — it's only fair to say that we could use a laugh now and then.

Thankfully, the late-night comedy community is here to help!

Despite just about all the shows being on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the stars posted their own monologues online Tuesday night.

JIMMY FALLON

Jimmy Fallon posted a video from what appears to be his kids' playroom. He sang a song about coronavirus during St. Patrick's Day, tried some Irish foods and even did his best to read a monologue despite his only audience being his wife, Nancy Juvonen, who happened to be doubling as his camerawoman.

JIMMY KIMMEL

Both Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel had incredible graphics for their videos, courtesy of their kids.

"You know, you learn a lot about yourself when you're isolated at home," Kimmel joked. "For instance, I learned that I have two young children."

CONAN O'BRIEN

Conan O'Brien — who has said previously his DNA test shows he's 100% Irish — had a very short St. Patrick's Day message to share. He demonstrated how to wash your hands in the "St. Patty's Day"-style with some...err...interesting ingredients. Kids, don't try this one at home.

