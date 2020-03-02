Public Enemy

Flavor Flav Fired From Public Enemy Following Fight Over Sanders Rally

Public Enemy Radio performed at a rally for Sanders in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Public Enemy fired Flavor Flav, the band announced Sunday, after the rapper had sent a cease and desist letter to Sen. Bernie Sanders in response to an announcement that group co-founder Chuck D planned to perform under the group's name at a rally for the presidential candidate, according to NBC News.

"Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav," said a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "We thank him for his years of service and wish him well."

The statement said that Public Enemy Radio, a Public Enemy offshoot led by Chuck D and featuring DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws would go on with their plan to perform at Sanders' 6 p.m. rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The rally and show were livestreamed on Sanders' website next to donation option buttons.

On Friday, Flav's lawyer sent a letter to the Sanders campaign alleging that the performance at the political rally would use Flav's "unauthorized likeness" and "image" for promotion purposes.

Public Enemy
