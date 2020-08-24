Lea Michele

Lea Michele Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Zandy Reich

Congrats to the first-time mother!

By Francesca Gariano | TODAY

In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Lea Michele (L) and Zandy Reich attend the 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

It’s a big week for Lea Michele and Zandy Reich!

The couple welcomed their first child together — a baby boy — on Aug. 20, her rep told TODAY.

The “Glee” star, 33, confirmed she was pregnant on Instagram in early May, posting a photo in a bohemian blue dress while smiling down at her baby bump on full display.

Entertainment News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Aug 22

Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Jack Sherman Dies at 64

Kobe Bryant 9 hours ago

‘I've Been Completely Broken Inside,' Vanessa Bryant Shares Pain as She Wishes Kobe Bryant Happy Birthday

“So grateful 💛,” she simply captioned the post.

Michele and Reich met at a mutual friend’s wedding and went public with their relationship in July 2017. They announced their engagement the next year in April of 2018.

They married in an intimate ceremony in March 2019 in front of friends and family in Napa, California. In honor of their one-year anniversary, Michele shared footage from her wedding on Instagram. In the clip, she's all smiles as she cheers walking down the aisle.

A few months before sharing that she and her husband were expecting, Michele got candid with Health magazine for the first time in her career about her polycystic ovarian syndrome. PCOS can lead to infertility, acne, facial hair and irregular periods, and Michele said she was diagnosed in her late 20s.

"Growing up, I had terrible skin," Michele told the magazine. "I went on Accutane three times. I was put on every medication you could imagine to help my skin."

She said she discovered she had PCOS after she decided to “detox my body of all medications.”

"There are way more extreme versions of PCOS that women have a lot of difficulty with — mine is not as intense," she said. "Which is why I haven't really talked about it, because there are women who have it so much more intense."

Michele has posted on Instagram throughout her pregnancy, sharing plenty of baby bump shots leading up to the exciting birth of her son.

Congratulations to the happy couple and first-time parents!

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Lea MicheleGlee
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us