One Direction stars join family at Liam Payne's funeral

Liam Payne’s funeral was held Wednesday in southeast England, just more than a month after the One Direction star died in a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

The singer, 31, had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he fell from the third floor Oct. 16, an autopsy revealed. Three people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Argentinian authorities released his body earlier this month, allowing it to be flown back to Britain for burial.

The ceremony at St. Mary’s Church in the town of Amersham, northwest of London, was closed to the public, and attended by only his family and closest friends.

Harry Styles arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

Zayn Malik after the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

Former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson leaves after attending the funeral service of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne, at St Mary's church in Amersham. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

His former bandmates — Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles — were in attendance at the private service, along with Payne’s girlfriend at the time of his death, Kate Cassidy.

Girls Aloud star Cheryl and the mother of Payne’s 7-year-old son, Bear, were also involved in the funeral proceedings.

Cheryl’s bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts attended the service, as did TV host James Corden and music mogul Simon Cowell.

Cowell oversaw the formation of One Direction in 2010 after the teenagers all auditioned separately for “The X Factor,” a British music competition.

A white horse-drawn carriage arrived at the church carrying a dark blue coffin with silver handles, topped with white roses.

On top of the carriage were red and blue floral tributes spelling the words “son” and “daddy.”

Some local residents and fans also gathered in the vicinity of the church to pay their final respects.

In a short statement following his death, Liam’s family said: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."

In a joint statement, his One Direction bandmates said they were "completely devastated."

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," they said on Instagram.

Payne achieved global fame with the boyband.

Despite only coming third on the show, the band sold more than 70 million records, with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Hot 200.

Payne also achieved some solo success with tracks such as "Strip That Down" and "Bedroom Floor."

