Lily-Rose Depp Makes Rare Comment About Dad Johnny Depp Amid Each of Their Cannes Premieres

Lily-Rose Depp's pride for her father continues to bloom.

Both she and dad Johnny Depp made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival over the past week for the premieres of their respective projects, "The Idol" and "Jeanne du Barry." And though the father-daughter duo have yet to make a joint red carpet appearance at the prestigious event, Lily-Rose showed her support for Johnny while commenting on the standing ovation his movie received at its May 16 screening.

"I'm super happy for him. I'm super excited," Lily-Rose, 23, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published May 23. "And it's so awesome that we get to do projects that we're super proud of."

Johnny—who now spends his time in rural England—sparked controversy when he stepped out at Cannes last week to promote his first big movie role in three years, following his highly-publicized defamation trial against ex Amber Heard last summer. Playing the role of King Louis XV, Johnny appears in the film alongside Benjamin Lavernhe and Maïwenn, who also directed the period piece.

As for Lily-Rose—who Johnny shares with ex Vanessa Paradis—her major moment at Cannes also led to online debate over "The Idol's" sexualized scenes.

Created by "Euphoria's" Sam Levinson and co-starring The Weeknd, the upcoming HBO drama centers on pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose) as she navigates her grief over her mom's death, according to IndieWire.

"It was the first time that I had watched it with an audience," the actress told ET. "But it was incredible. It felt like such a beautiful celebration and a culmination of everything that we've been through together, and just kind of a beautiful process that was in the show, and creating this little family together, and it just felt really, really nice."

"The Idol" premieres June 4 on Max.