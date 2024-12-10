Lindsay Lohan's secret to looking young revealed by her Dubai doctor

Originally appeared on E! Online

For Lindsay Lohan, the limit to her beauty secrets does not exist.

But the "Mean Girls" alum did recently spill parts of her skincare routine, crediting dermatologist Dr. Radmila Lukian for always making sure she has her best face forward.

Sharing a selfie from the Lucia Clinic in Dubai, where Lohan now lives with husband Bader Shammas and their 16-month-old son Luai, she wrote on her Instagram Story Dec. 9, "With my dear @dr_radmila_lukian for some skin care time."

And this was not the first time Lohan visited the beauty clinic. Back in October, the 38-year-old also sought treatment with Lukian, who is described as an "anti-ageing specialist with more than 20 years of experience in the field of beauty treatments and skin rejuvenation techniques" on her website.

"Such a pleasure having my lovely @lindsaylohan at Lucia Clinic," Lukian wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of herself and Lohan. "I love taking care of your skin's health and beauty!"

Needless to say, the comments section was flooded with inquiries about Lohan's glowing skin, with one fan asking Lukian, "Doctor, the whole world is curious and could you tell me what procedures you used to make Lindsay look natural?"

Her response? "Everyone has his individual skin/skin type," Lukian replied. "According to that as a dermatologist it needs a lot of experience, knowledge and tact to create the right individual program for a patient. It takes time to get the right result."

And when another commenter pressed for more details, joking that "definitely not just skin treatments" were involved, Lukian quipped with a winking emoji, "some kind of magic."

While Lohan has not publicly addressed whether or not she's had plastic surgery, she did previously reveal that she's a fan of non-invasive beauty treatments.

"I'm big on nonintrusive facial experiences," she told Cosmopolitan in 2022. "I love lasers."

In fact, she even has a "trick" for minimizing pain associated with the treatment.

"You have to ask them to give you the numbing cream ahead of time," she explained, "and put it on yourself at home an hour before you go."

