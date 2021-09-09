Logan Williams, Teen Actor From ‘The Flash,' Died of Accidental Drug Overdose, Coroner's Report Says

Logan Williams, a teen actor best known for his role as a young Barry Allen on the CW series "The Flash," died of an accidental drug overdose in April 2020, according to a coroner's report.

The Coroners Service of British Columbia found that Williams, 16, died of "acute drug toxicity" April 2 of last year in the Canadian city of Burnaby, classifying the death as "accidental."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The coroner's office "detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported," the report said, according to a copy obtained by NBC News.

Williams' mother, Marlyse, previously told the New York Post that a preliminary toxicology report showed her son died of a fentanyl overdose.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com