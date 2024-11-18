Machine Gun Kelly joins ‘The Voice' amid Megan Fox pregnancy

Originally appeared on E! Online

Machine Gun Kelly is ready to rock on "The Voice."

The "Don't Let Me Go" artist will make his debut on the singing competition series' Nov. 19 episode as a playoff advisor to Team Gwen Stefani, NBC announced Nov. 18.

In a preview of the musician's appearance, MGK, real name Colson Baker, inspires season 26 contestant Jake Tankersley to tap into his charm for the judges and viewers during rehearsals with the "No Doubt" singer.

"You have a good smile, so maybe crack a smile on that and let people know they can be close to you," the 34-year-old — who is currently expecting a baby with fiancée Megan Fox — says. "When you have any moment when there is no lyrics though, because there is so many words, step away from the mic and play your guitar."

"It's all about the feel," he adds. "You have a wife and kids, they bring the color to your life so it's all feel."

Stefani totally agrees with Kelly's advice, adding, "I love that. I think everything about this performance is just gonna be you selling that story emotionally."

And when Kelly asks Tankersley who his country music inspiration is, he immediately says Johnny Cash, someone the singer thinks he should channel in his performance.

"Of course, bro," the "Lonely Road" crooner replies. "I think you should come like that on the show. Do like Johnny Cash. That's the first thing I thought."

Kelly's "The Voice" debut comes days after he and Fox — who is already mom to Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex Brian Austin Green—made their exciting baby news public.

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

And as he and Fox embark on their parenthood journey together, keep reading to relive their relationship.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s family is growing! The 38-year-old actress announced on Instagram on Nov. 11 that she is expecting a baby with her fiancé.