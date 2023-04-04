Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Highlight Star-Studded ‘Barbie' Trailer

Come on Barbies, let's go party!

The countdown to summer is officially on after Warner Bros. released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming "Barbie" movie April 4.

From the very beginning, fans are transported to a dreamhouse where Ken (Ryan Gosling) and Barbie (Margot Robbie) live a life only some Mattel toys can dream of. Before you know it, sparks begin to fly as Ken asks his crush to spend some quality time together.

"I thought I might stay over tonight," he says, "because we're girlfriend, boyfriend."

While the trailer doesn't reveal too much about the storylines ahead, the sneak peek does show Ken and Barbie heading to the real world where they will have to wrestle with the difficulties of no longer being just dolls.

While Barbie is the true star of the movie, fans couldn't help but notice all the special guests popping in to experience the magical world of Barbie Land.

America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae and Will Ferrell are just some of the celebrities who earned a role in the film. Plus, Simu Liu is ready to face off against Gosling in a battle of the Kens.

"Looks like this beach was a little too much beach for you Ken," Liu's character says in the trailer. "I'll Palm Beach off with you any day Ken."

Mark your calendars as "Barbie" will be released in theatres nationwide July 21. But for now, keep reading to see the official cast character photos and more previews of the most anticipated film of the summer.