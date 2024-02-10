Mariah Carey, Cher and Mary J. Blige among 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

What a list!

On Feb. 10, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that Mariah Carey, Cher and Mary J. Blige are among its 15 nominees who could possibly be inducted into the Rock Hall this year.

Other great artists who made the list are Ozzy Osbourne, Sade, A Tribe Called Quest, Lenny Kravitz, the late Sinéad O’Connor, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang and Oasis.

Out of the 15 nominees, 10 are on the ballot for the first time. The only artists who are making a return to the ballot are Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Jane’s Addiction and A Tribe Called Quest.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

For an individual artist or band to be eligible for a nomination, they must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

In a press release, John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, revealed how he felt about this year's nominees.

"This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” Sykes said. “Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

On Feb. 9, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame teased that a "big" announcement was coming on Feb. 10, sharing a 2021 video of Taylor Swift singing Carole King and Gerry Goffin's hit song “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" on TikTok.

“Something big is coming tomorrow... 👀As for today, join us in wishing Carole King a happy birthday!" the organization penned the caption. "At our 2021 ceremony, @Taylor Swift celebrated King with this beautiful performance. Happy Birthday, Carole King!”

@rockhall Something big is coming tomorrow… 👀 As for today, join us in wishing #CaroleKing a happy birthday! At our 2021 ceremony, @Taylor Swift celebrated King with this beautiful performance. 🎉 Happy Birthday, Carole King! ♬ original sound - Rock Hall

Now that the nominees have been announced, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will send its ballots to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry.

There, everything about the artist will be taken into consideration, including their musical impact and influence on other artists.

Though the 2024 class of inductees will be announced in late April, fans will have to wait until the fall to see them inducted at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that's set to take place in Cleveland.

The exact date and location have yet to be announced, but like last year, the ceremony will stream live on Disney+ and air on ABC at a later date.

Last year’s inductees included Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, George Michael, Willie Nelson and more.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: