Mark Wahlberg reacts to not being included in Ben Affleck's Super Bowl Dunkin' ad

Ben Affleck recruited fellow Boston native and best friend Matt Damon, as well as Tom Brady, to star in his Dunkin’ Super Bowl ad, which had ties to the Massachusetts city.

However, there was another major Bostonian who would have liked to be included: Mark Wahlberg.

The actor was asked his thoughts on Affleck’s commercial for the big game, telling “Entertainment Tonight, “It’s pretty damn funny.”

“You know what? I didn’t get the call. Maybe the next time,” he said, saying he “will actually, of course” be speaking to Affleck about the ad.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“There’s always a next time. I could be in the sequel. They need the lefty? Just call me,” he told the outlet. “Always on the bench waiting.”

The Dunkin' ad shows Affleck, Damon and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joining forces to form the boyband "The DunKings." Dressed in matching pink-and-orange tracksuits, they show up at Jennifer Lopez's recording studio with Affleck singing his song for his wife in hopes she puts it on her new album.

“What up! For your consideration, here comes the Boston Massacre. The DunKings!” Affleck says in his Boston accent with Damon and Brady in tow. The crew then start performing their song “Don’t Dunk Away At My Heart,” with J.Lo cringing.

“Sometimes it’s really hard to be your friend,” Damon quips. The actor had previously shared that he improvised that line.

“I actually said that to (Affleck) when we were filming,” Damon told Stephen Colbert during a Feb. 13 visit to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” “And he just left it in.”

The commercial also includes Jack Harlow, Fat Joe and Charli D’amelio.

Affleck, who is famously photographed with his large Dunkin' drink by paparazzi, began collaborating with the coffee chain last year. Among their ads together includes a spot where he was mistaken for Damon. Last Super Bowl, he also served as a drive-thru worker at a Dunkin’ location in Boston, as well as appeared with Ice Spice for a commercial that aired during the MTV Video Music Awards.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: