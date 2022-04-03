Martha Stewart's Cat Killed By Her 4 Dogs Who ‘Mistook Her for an Interloper'

Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of her feline friend.

The lifestyle guru shared the tragic passing of her beloved cat, Princess Peony, in an Instagram post on April 3. Posting a photo of three men digging a hole in a grassy field for the pet's grave, the 80-year-old wrote, "burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony."

Stewart went on to explain that her four dogs had "mistook" the cat "for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self."

"i will miss her very badly," she added. "RIP beauty."

Princess Peony and her sister, Empress Tang, were born on May 11, 2009, and moved in with Stewart at four-months-old, according to the cookbook author's website.

In addition to the cats, Stewart is also pet mom to a plethora of animals, including French Bulldogs Creme Brulee and Bete Noire and two Chow Chows named Emperor Han and Empress Qin.

"At least 20 cats, 25 dogs, 10 chinchillas, and scores of canaries and parakeets have lived happily in my homes," she shared in a 2020 article. "And two ponies, three donkeys, 10 horses, many sheep and goats, and hundreds of chickens, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl, quail, peacocks, and homing pigeons have populated my sheds, barns, and stables."

Calling her pets an "amazing group," Stewart wrote, "Raising animals is serious business, and I try very hard to be a good owner to each and every one. Some respond in friendly ways, some are more aloof, and others don't make a show of knowing me at all. But I think they all understand that I care about their needs and recognize their problems."

She added, "Each of my pets takes a great deal of attention, and some require more training than others. But the rewards far outweigh the effort."