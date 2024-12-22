Martin Short takes road rage to a new level in ‘Parking Lot Altercation' with Melissa McCarthy 

“Saturday Night Live” brought back a fan favorite sketch, this time with a holiday twist.

Martin Short hosted the late night sketch comedy show on Dec. 21alongside musical guest, Hozier. The episode featured the sketch “Parking Lot Altercation,” which served as a callback to when Quinta Brunson hosted in April 2023.

The “Abbott Elementary” star and creator appeared in a similar sketch called “Traffic Altercation,” wherein she and Mikey Day engaged in some animated and often inappropriate gesturing while they were stuck in a traffic jam on the highway.

This time, Short competed with Day for a parking lot spot at a mall on the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

At the beginning of their exchange, the men try to reasonably communicate their ownership over the spot, with Day insisting that the spot was his with some simple gesturing, while Short claimed that his blinker was on, as conveyed by his aggressive blinking.

Tensions escalated from there, with Day claiming that he reached the spot first, to which Short accused him of being blind. The sketch continued to take dark and inappropriate turns as their argument over the parking spot continued without resolution. At one point, Day’s daughter, portrayed by Chloe Fineman, got involved, albeit with some NSFW gestures.

Day accused Short of being a liar after sharing that he was handicapped due to his high blood pressure, using his hand to gesture his nose growing à la Pinocchio. Short responded by claiming he would never lie because he was a “super Christian” as represented by him doing his best Superman stance and then holding his arms out as if he were on the cross.

Eventually, Short said that if Day wouldn’t listen to him, then maybe he would listen to his wife, portrayed by Melissa McCarthy. Though Day initially didn’t see Short’s wife, McCarthy came in hot on the scene and started to bang on the passenger side window.

“Drive away right now or I will kill you, now,” she threatened the father-daughter duo. “And I’ll make your dumb daughter watch.”

After the threats intensified, McCarthy paused to take a sip of an iced coffee before promptly spitting it back out onto the window.

Day and Fineman could barely keep it together as McCarthy used her chest to wipe off the beverage from the window, pausing every few seconds to glare at them before pressing her chest against the window again. At one point, she even licked a line clean off the window so she could get a better look at the duo before creeping away.

That was the final straw in the argument as Day ultimately surrendered the spot to Short who seemed overjoyed by the win.

McCarthy wasn’t the only celebrity cameo during last night’s episode.

The show kicked-off with a star-studded cold open that saw Short being inducted into the Five-Timers Club.

The sketch featured several members of the club, including Tom Hanks, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Wiig, Emma Stone, and John Mulaney.

Though not a member of the club, Jimmy Fallon presented Short with his honorary purple velvet jacket and Colin Jost tried to enter with his wife, Johansson, but she ditched him for the shindig and shut the door in his face.

Rudd appeared in several sketches throughout the night, including during the “Sábado Gigante Christmas Special” alongside Marcello Hernández and as himself during the “Christmas Airport Parade.”McCarthy played a gate agent in the sketch, while Hanks appeared not at himself but as Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, a nod to the 2016 film “Sully.

