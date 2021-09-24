Marvel

Marvel Sues Artists, Their Heirs to Block Them From Rights to Spider-Man, Other Heroes

The civil suits claim these characters — including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Iron Man — were created for the company with no ownership interests for creators

peliculas de Marvel
Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Superhero factory Marvel asked a federal court on Friday to block artists behind iconic figures such as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, and those artists' heirs, from wresting away control of those valuable rights.

The federal civil suits from Marvel Characters Inc., filed in the Southern District of New York, claim the work of several artists and authors belong to the company and not to those original creators or their heirs.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Those artists, or their descendants, had previously filed action with the U.S. Copyright Office seeking termination notices to end Marvel's control over their characters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

MarvelSpider-ManDoctor Strange
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us