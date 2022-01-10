Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have broken their silence and released a joint statement in memory of their "Full House" co-star Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at the age of 65.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," the notoriously private twin sisters said in a statement shared with TODAY early Monday morning.

"We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

The Olsen twins portrayed Michelle Tanner on "Full House," the youngest daughter of patriarch Danny Tanner played by Saget. The sisters were infants when they started working on the series in 1987. They continued to appear in the show up until the finale in 1995.

Since 2006, the Olsens have been at the helm of the successful fashion label The Row. No longer really acting, they declined to return to the Netflix reboot “Fuller House” in 2016.

On Sunday, Saget was found dead in an Orlando-area hotel room by police.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” his family told TODAY in a statement. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Almost immediately, tributes began pouring in from his “Full House” castmates.

John Stamos — who played Uncle Jesse — was the first to react the heartbreaking news on social media.

“I am broken. I am gutted,” the 58-year-old actor tweeted on Sunday. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Soon after, Candace Cameron Bure, who also portrayed one of Saget's daughters on the family sitcom, reacted on Twitter as well.

“I don’t know what to say,” the 45-year-old actor tweeted late Sunday alongside a broken heart emoji. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

