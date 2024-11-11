Megan Fox is pregnant, expecting baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Originally appeared on E! Online

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking a major step in their relationship.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Indeed, the "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" star and rapper, real name Colson Baker, are expecting a baby together, she confirmed on social media.

"Nothing is ever really lost," the "Jennifer’s Body" star — who shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex Brian Austin Green — captioned her Nov. 11 post, alongside a heart and baby emoji. "Welcome back."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

In the image, Fox poses naked as she holds her baby bump, her body covered in black paint. She followed up the image with a picture of a pregnancy test reading the word, "Yes." Machine Gun Kelly — who shares 14-year-old Casie with ex Emma Cannon — was included in the exciting news by being tagged on Fox's stomach in the first image.

Fox and MGK’s baby news comes shortly after the duo stepped out together for Halloween, as well as a summer solstice celebration in Pennsylvania back in June.

For the latter occasion, she skillfully hid her baby bump in an oversized blazer paired with fishnet stockings and stiletto heels. Meanwhile, MGK matched her energy in a suit jacket of his own, along with black pants, loafers and pearl jewelry.

PHOTOS Megan Fox's Call Her Daddy Bombshells

And the couples’ exciting news comes just months after MGK got vulnerable about Fox's 2023 miscarriage — which she first shared publicly in her poetry book — in a new song. In the 33-year-old’s “Don’t Let Me Go,” he raps, “How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?"

She had also detailed how the couple grieved their experience of losing a child shortly after initially opening up about it in "Boys Are Poisonous."

“It was very difficult for both of us,” she noted in a 2023 episode of "Good Morning America." “It sent us on a very wild journey together and separately — trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?' and ‘Why did this happen?’”

In addition to the couple grieving together, the 38-year-old has given insight into their relationship’s other ups and downs, confirming they had, at one point, called off their engagement. And these days, Fox and MGK are opting to keep the specifics of their relationship private.

“I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship,” she said on a March episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, “is that it's not for public consumption.”

That said, she did express their twin flames’ enduring bond, adding, “There will always be a tether to him no matter what.”

Megan Fox is opening up for the first time about going through a pregnancy loss with Machine Gun Kelly.