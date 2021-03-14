Megan Thee Stallion Is Just the Fifth Rap Artist to Take Home Best New Artist Grammy

Megan Thee Stallion has won best new artist at the Grammy Awards.

The 26-year-old became just the fifth rapper to win the award, which she accepted in person on the outdoor stage Sunday night, tearing up before she even began talking.

The award was the first one handed out during the telecast, but Megan Thee Stallion had already won a Grammy earlier Sunday for “Savage,” her hit that features Beyoncé.

The song is also nominated for best rap song and record of the year.

She beat out fellow nominees Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada.

Megan Thee Stallion had a monster musical year that also brought unwanted attention when she was shot in the foot. Rapper Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the shooting.

“It’s been a hell of a year, but we made it,” she said.