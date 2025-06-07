Meghan Markle and Prince Harry give daughter Lilibet royal treatment with Disneyland birthday trip

Originally appeared on E! Online

Princess Lilibet Diana got to rule over the happiest place on earth.

Indeed, her parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took her and brother Archie Harrison, 6, to Disneyland for Lili’s 4th birthday, and the "With Love, Meghan" star gave a heartwarming glance at their two-day outing.

In a montage of pictures and clips shared to her Instagram June 6, the Duchess of Sussex explored the Anaheim, Calif., theme park with her kids. In one video, Lili met "Frozen" characters Elsa and Anna and held hands with the ice queen.

But it wasn’t just Lili who soaked up the Disney experience. Another pic showed Meghan (wearing Minnie Mouse ears) smiling and sitting in front of Harry and Archie as they prepared to splash down on the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure water ride. In another snap, Harry and Meghan stood beside Archie as he looked at an army of storm troopers from the "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" attraction.

Meghan also featured Lili’s "Little Mermaid"-themed birthday cake, as well as a family photo of the royal crew smiling aboard a riverboat.

Plus, Harry and Meghan had their own kid-free adventure, screaming with joy while riding the Space Mountain roller coaster.

The "As Ever" founder paired her Disneyland recap with the Peggy Lee song “It’s a Good Day,” which has the lyrics, “Yes, it's a good day for singing a song / And it's a good day for movin' along / Yes, it's a good day / How could anything be wrong?”

In the caption of her touching post, Meghan wrote, “Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!”

Earlier this week, the "Suits" alum honored Lili’s June 4 birthday by sharing never-before-seen pics of her and gushing about the love she has for her daughter.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it,” Meghan wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!”