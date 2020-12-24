British Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share 1st Christmas Card Since Moving to US

This will be the first Christmas the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate since moving to the United States earlier this year

By Alexander Kacala | TODAY

In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.
Toby Melville/PA Images via Getty Images (File)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just shared their first Christmas card since moving to the United States, and the end result is absolutely adorable. The card was shared to the social media accounts for the animal welfare charity Mayhew and is a painted rendering of a photograph.

The graphic shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posing with Archie in front of a small playhouse that features a blue door and miniature Christmas tree. The 19-month-old toddler is seen smiling wide with a head full of bright red hair, just like Dad.

“The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by the Duchess’s mother," a spokesperson for the family told TODAY via email. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

The family's dogs, Guy and Pula, are also featured in the graphic. Pula, a black Labrador, seems to be taking a nap while beagle Guy is lovingly looking at his owners while wagging his tail. Both dogs are rescues.

"We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex," the caption read. "The Duke and Duchess have also made a personal donation, helping us continue to be there for the dogs, cats and people in our community this winter and beyond. From all of us at Mayhew, two and four-legged, thank you and Merry Christmas."

The caption concluded by pointing followers to make a donation on the organization's website.

This is the second time this week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have helped a good cause with their platform. On Tuesday, the couple announced that they are partnering with Chef Jose Andrés' World Central Kitchen to help fund new relief service centers to help the nonprofit deliver on its goal of feeding people in disaster zones.

“The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity,” they said in an emailed statement to TODAY. “When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing — and working tirelessly — to support each other. World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action.”

