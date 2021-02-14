Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's family is growing.

On Valentine's Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are expecting another baby.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the couple shared in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 14.

At this time, other details of Meghan and Harry's little one are unknown.

The news comes just months after Meghan disclosed she had suffered a miscarriage in July of last year. The Duchess of Sussex candidly detailed the "unbearable grief" she endured in a piece written for The New York Times.

She recalled feeling a sharp pain in her stomach as she changed son Archie Harrison's diaper, writing, "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

Meghan acknowledged that many women experience a pregnancy loss at some point in their life, but few discuss the grief it brings. She reflected, "The conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

In recent weeks, the 39-year-old star kept news of her pregnancy under tight wraps because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She, Harry and their 21-month-old son have been social distancing at their Santa Barbara, Calif. residence, where they've occasionally participated in virtual appearances.

Just last year, Harry and Meghan opened up about enjoying this downtime with baby Archie. Speaking to Edward Felsenthal, the Editor-in-Chief and CEO of TIME, the former actress shared, "For us, we're trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now and to not miss a single moment of his growth and development, which has been really special."

In a separate conversation on Oct. 11, the couple also raved about witnessing some of Archie's major milestones while they've been home. "We were both there for Archie's first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything," Harry said in a video conversation with Malala Yousafzai for International Day of the Girl.

Meghan added, "In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally. We'd miss a lot of those moments. So I think it's been a lot of really good family time."

Back in July 2019, Harry actually hinted that he and Meghan wanted to have another baby. In an interview with Dr. Jane Goodall for British Vogue—yes, the same issue that his wife guest-edited—Harry and the world-renowned primatologist talked about everything from climate change to preserving the planet to children.

"It does make it different," the royal shared. "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I've met and the places that I've been fortunate enough to go to, I've always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children..."

Goodall interrupted, "Not too many."

Harry responded, "Two, maximum! But I've always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

Back in October 2018, Meghan announced she was going to be a first-time mother, with their son Archie finally arriving in May 2019.

At the time, Harry gushed, "It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Meghan and Harry aren't the only royals to expand their family. Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child, a baby boy with her husband Jack Brooksbank on Feb. 9.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son... at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the message continued. "This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

In September, Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy and shared her little one was expected to arrive in "early 2021." She and Jack later moved into Frogmore Cottage, which was Harry and Meghan's first home together. Then, after just six weeks, they relocated to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Royal Lodge just in time to celebrate the holidays together.

Meghan and Harry left the newly renovated home in November 2019, seeking solace on the islands off the coast of Canada. The family of three spent their holidays at a luxurious estate, before retreating to Meghan's hometown of L.A.

Interestingly enough, the announcement that Meghan and Harry are expecting another baby comes just weeks before the one-year anniversary of their official departure from the royal family.

On March 31, 2020, Meghan and Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family with the intention of living more privately in both the U.S. and England. As such, they were forbidden from using the title "His/Her Royal Highness." Moreover, they had to step back from all royal duties and military appointments, they could no longer receive funds from the Sovereign Grant and they lost their private office at Kensington Palace, according to Queen Elizabeth II herself.

They then set out to create a new charitable organization and forge a life separate from the Windsors, only for the coronavirus pandemic to completely change the future they envisioned for themselves. Since their departure, Meghan and Harry have been unable to return to England, nor were they able to launch their Sussex Royal brand, as dictated by the Queen.

That being said, the pair has taken this time to volunteer at food banks, participate in discussions about mental health and launch a partnership with Netflix under their non-profit, Archewell.

And though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't made many public appearances in recent months, they did launch their "Archewell Audio" podcast on Spotify in December. The first episode caused quite a buzz thanks to their baby boy, Archie, who wished listeners a Happy New Year.

Suffice to say, royal watchers are having a good 2021, indeed.