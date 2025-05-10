Meghan Markle & Prince Harry share rare PDA moment at Beyoncé concert

Originally appeared on E! Online

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked crazy in love at Beyoncé's recent concert.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Duchess of Sussex shared a rare video of her husband kissing her on the cheek as they watched the 35-time Grammy winner perform at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Inglewood May 9 as part of her Cowboy Carter tour.

"About last night…." Meghan captioned her May 10 Instagram post. "Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The 43-year-old—who last posted a PDA pic with Harry February on Valentine's Day—also shared photos of herself and her husband looking cuddly at the show. In addition, a pic of the two embracing inside the venue was posted on Beyoncé's website.

Meghan wore an off-the-shoulder blue dress while the Duke of Sussex, 40, sported a gray jacket, black shirt, black pants and outback hat on their date night. In another pic posted on her Instagram, the star of the Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan is seeing wearing the hat herself while cheering on Beyoncé.

READ Why Meghan Markle Is in the “Honeymoon Period” With “Fox” Prince Harry Nearly 7 Years Into Marriage

Meghan and Harry—parents of Prince Archie, who recently turned 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3—have attended the "Crazy in Love" singer's concerts before, with the duchess attending one with her husband and her mom Doria Ragland and another with Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington in September 2023.

The Sussexes are longtime fans and friends of Beyoncé, who they had first met together at the I.K. premiere of the Lion King reboot in 2019. Two years later, she expressed support for Meghan following her and Harry's bombshell post-Royal exit interview with Oprah Winfrey. On their 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the pair gushed about a supportive text from the singer.

Meghan and Harry's date night comes more than a week after she rare insight into her relationship with Harry, whom she married in 2018—two years before they stepped down as senior Royals to lead a more private life and moved from his native England to California.

“You have to imagine, at the beginning everyone has butterflies," the duchess said on the April 28 episode of the Jamie Kern Lima podcast, "and then we immediately went into the trenches together—right out of the gate, like six months into dating."

"So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way," she continued. "And that’s why I feel like it’s more of a honeymoon period for us now."

Meghan also called her husband "a fox" and "very, very handsome," adding, "But his heart is even more beautiful."

Look back at the couple's heartwarming moments with their children...

PHOTOSPrince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Archie with Desmond Tutu, 2021