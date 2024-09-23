Michael Strahan shares he's a grandfather after daughter welcomes son

Originally appeared on E! Online

Michael Strahan just added a new role to his ever-growing resume: grandpa.

The 52-year-old shared that his eldest daughter Tanita Strahan has welcomed her first child.

During the Fox NFL Sunday broadcast on Sept. 22, analyst Howie Long helped the "Good Morning America" cohost break the news, saying, “Congrats, grandpa.”

“Yes, I'm a grandfather, everybody,” Strahan — who shares Tanita, 32, and son Michael Strahan Jr., 31 with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins as well as 19-year-old twins Isabella Strahan and Sophia Strahan with his ex-wife Jean Muggli — confirmed. “My daughter Tanita and my grandson Onyx, is his name. That means black.”

Noting that his fellow Fox NFL Sunday anchors are all grandfathers, he added, “I know you guys have gone through this. I'm happy to be able to welcome in that club.”

Joining in on the celebrations, Curt Menefee expressed, “All the members of the family. Congratulations to all.”

Strahan's sweet family news is a rare update on Tanita, who primarily grew up in Germany with Hutchins after her parents’ 1996 divorce. Still, the former NFL star has previously shared insight into the ways he and his eldest are similar.

“She's kind of like me in the sense that she has a very strong personality, but a silent strong personality,” he told New York Family in 2013. “She's not going to be one to walk into a room and make it all about her. She definitely has an opinion and she's very smart and she knows what she wants, which I love about her."

It has been a year of highs and lows for the TV personality, whose daughter Isabella shared her diagnosis with brain cancer in January. In the subsequent months, she documented her treatment journey before being declared cancer free in July.

At the time, Strahan cheered Isabella on, attending many of her treatments and regularly appearing in her vlog about her cancer journey.

"@isabellastrahan you are a SUPERWOMAN," Strahan wrote in a June 16 Instagram post. "Ringing that bell finishing chemo and on your way. You continue to fight with a smile on your face, strength, and determination. I am one proud Dad! Love you, Bella."