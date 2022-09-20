Saturday Night Live

Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion to Host First ‘SNL' Shows

Megan Thee Stallion earns double duty on Oct. 15 as the host and musical guest, NBC said on Tuesday

Miles Teller (left), Brendan Gleeson (center) and Meg Thee Stallion (right)
Getty Images

Straight out of “Top Gun: Maverick,” actor Miles Teller will host the opening episode of the 48th season of “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 1.

Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar will be the musical guest on opening night, his third appearance on “SNL," NBC said on Tuesday.

It promises to be a transition season for NBC's comedy institution, which has seen the departure of eight cast members.

Actor Brendan Gleeson, star of the upcoming film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” will host the Oct. 8 edition of the show. Willow makes her “SNL” debut as musical guest.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Megan Thee Stallion earns double duty on Oct. 15 as the host and musical guest, NBC said on Tuesday.

Comedian Molly Kearney will become the first nonbinary cast member on "Saturday Night Live"

The Lorne Michaels-produced show soldiers on this season minus cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Christopher Redd, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Aristotle Athari and Melissa Villaseñor.

Entertainment News

outdoor dining Jul 19

6 New England Restaurants Make List of Best Outdoor Dining Options in US

1 hour ago

Golden Globes to Return to NBC in January After Year Off-Air

The show has named four new cast members as replacements.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us