Miley Cyrus Celebrates Hannah Montana Anniversary With Heartfelt Note to Her Character

For Miley Cyrus, starring as a pop star in disguise on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana" was a dream come true.

The star took to Twitter on March 24 to honor the show's 15th anniversary by writing a lengthy letter to Hannah Montana, the pop star alter-ego of her character "Miley Stewart."

The "Plastic Hearts" artist wrote, "Although you are considered to be an 'alter-ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands. We had an equal exchange in which you provided me with a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you. But, a lot has changed since then. You were a rocket that flew me to the moon and never brought me back down. I couldn't have imagined when taping myself singing 'I Love Rock n' Roll' against a white wall in my mom's friend's kitchen on the front of a first draft script would make my wildest dreams a reality. You and I have been through it all, my friend."

The "Angels Like You" singer shared that she and Hannah experienced many "firsts" together, as well as "lasts," "ups, downs, and tears." She wrote of losing her grandfather, who she called "Pappy," mere weeks before the show's premiere, but said that he called seeing a commercial for the show was "one of the proudest moments in his lifetime."

The singer recalled "falling in love" for the first time while starring in "Hannah Montana," as well as turning her castmates Emily Osment, Jason Earles and Mitchel Musso into her "family," as she was seeing them more than her own.

"Breathing life into you for 6 years was an honor," Miley continued. "I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You have my loyalty and deepest appreciation until the end. With all my sincerity I say THANK YOU!"

She concluded, "Not a day goes by that I forget where I came from. A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you, Hannah Montana."

Miley recently spoke about her sometimes complicated connection to "Hannah Montana" in a December 2020 interview with Rolling Stone. At the time, the "Black Mirror" alum said, "I had to evolve because Hannah was larger than life, larger than me. I felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana."

Now, it seems Miley is nothing but grateful for her alter-ego.