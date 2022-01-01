Miley Cyrus Perfectly Plays Off Her New Year's Eve Wardrobe Malfunction

We can't stop and we won't stop bowing down to Miley Cyrus.

While hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Friday, Dec. 31, the singer experienced a wardrobe malfunction onstage when her silver chainmail top appeared to break.

She noticed that her top was falling off as she sang "Party in the U.S.A." during the Miami show. "Alright," she said, quickly grabbing the garment to keep covered up. Cyrus then turned her bare back to the audience, all while continuing to sing like the pro she is.

Cyrus walked to the back of the stage to fix the broke piece of clothing, and her backup singers kept performing.

When she returned, Cyrus was wearing a red blazer and went on with she show. She even laughed it off at one point, changing her lyrics to: "Get to the club in my taxi cab / Everybody's definitely looking at me now."

The "Wrecking Ball" artist added, "I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage."

Fans loved her big save, with one social media user writing, "It was iconic. She's so adaptable. A true professional." Another said, "it's giving... the first iconic moment of 2022."

Co-hosted by Pete Davidson, the NBC show's lineup included performances from Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, Noah Cyrus and more stars. Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party is streaming now on Peacock.

