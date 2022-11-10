Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

The way Millie Bobby Brown met Jake Bongiovi is anything but strange.

The 18-year-old recently revealed how she first came into contact with her now-boyfriend — and it's a Gen Z social media love story.

"We met on Instagram," she told WIRED in a Nov. 9 interview. "And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"

Just last month, the couple attended the premiere of Brown's new film "Enola Holmes 2" in New York on Oct. 27.

At the event, Brown and Bongiovi, 20, held hands and wrapped their arms around each other while posing for photos on the red carpet.

She later showed off her boyfriend on Instagram with a carousel of pics of the two from the night, captioning the Oct. 28 post, "the man!"

The pair first sparked romance rumors last year and made their red carpet debut together at the 2022 BAFTAs in March.

And since the two first met through Instagram, it only makes sense that they have continued to share the progression of their romance online.

Following the premiere of the fourth season of "Stranger Things" earlier this year, Bongiovi publicly shared his support for the actress on Instagram May 15, writing, "Congratulations babe u deserve the world love you."

And during their dreamy European vacation that same month, Brown posted a pic of Bongiovi kissing her in front of La Sagrada Familia. She captioned the May 22 post, "te amo," which translates to "I love you."

Meanwhile, Bongiovi appeared equally as thrilled about their trip, with him sharing snaps at the time of Brown kissing him. "Alexa," he wrote on his IG post, "play late night talking by Harry Styles."