Henry Cavill

Millie Bobby Brown Says Her Friendship With Henry Cavill Has “Terms”

Millie Bobby Brown described what types of boundaries her Enola Holmes 2 co-star Henry Cavill has set for their "real adult" relationship.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Millie Bobby Brown's characters are experts in sleuthing, but there's one mystery the actress can't touch in real life.

Brown, 18, recently detailed the boundaries that exist within her "really good" friendship to Henry Cavill, her fellow "Enola Holmes 2" actor. Talking to Deadline in an interview published Nov. 2, Brown said their relationship is unlike the "schoolmate"-like connection she shares with "Stranger Things" co-stars Noah Schnapp and Charlie Heaton.

"With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really healthy one," Brown said, "One that we have terms and conditions. I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me."

And just what do these terms and conditions entail? For starters, the she noted, "I'm not allowed to ask about his personal life."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It's like, 'Millie, shut up. No.' And I'm like 'Understood.' Whereas with the 'Stranger Things' kids, it's different," she continued. "There's no boundaries because it's like we're all siblings. But with Henry, he's very strict with me, which I appreciate."

Describing Henry as having a "very rational approach" to things like his character Sherlock, "Enola Holmes 2" director Harry Bradbeer told the outlet that the "Man of Steel" actor and Brown had an "interesting, enjoyable dynamic" on set.

"They're always poking at each other," Bradbeer said. "And Millie tickles him up a little bit and surprises him. And he goes with it."

Entertainment News

outdoor dining Jul 19

6 New England Restaurants Make List of Best Outdoor Dining Options in US

Rihanna 11 hours ago

Rihanna Faces Backlash for Including Johnny Depp in Her Upcoming Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

The 18-year-old actress hit the red carpet on Thursday in New York City for the "Enola Holmes 2" premiere in a backless light pink Louis Vuitton gown.

For her part, Brown said she drew on her family interactions when it came to her relationship with the 39-year-old, who doesn't have sisters of his own.

"So, for him, it must be completely different. I have a sister, a brother, and an older brother. So, I'm very much used to that kind of dynamic," Brown said. "I had to implement a lot of that into my relationship with Henry offscreen and onscreen and just pull him out of his comfort zone."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Henry CavillNetflixTV
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us