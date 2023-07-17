Miranda Lambert stops concert mid-song to call out fans for taking selfie

Miranda Lambert put her Las Vegas show on pause Saturday to call out a group of fans for taking a selfie while she was singing.

The three-time Grammy winner had started singing “Tin Man” before she noticed the selfie-taking group and asked for the music to cut.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a sec,” Lambert said.

“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit.

The crowd cheered as Lambert made her feelings known.

“I don’t like it,” she said. “I don’t.

“We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

After asking the women if they’re all set, Lambert started the song again and resumed the show.

Lambert is in Vegas for her “Velvet Rodeo” residency at Planet Hollywood.