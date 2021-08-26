MIT Students and Faculty Excited to See Production of ‘Black Panther' Sequel

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther" spent the past several days filming on the MIT campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, giving students and faculty a glimpse of all the action.

Eyewitnesses spotted crews filming near the student center and on the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"They had some race cars around and a motorcycle and there were rumors about maybe a helicopter," said MIT professor Dr. Tal Cohen. "They were filming some — what seemed to be action scenes here on Albany and Mass Ave., and also on the bridge and in some of the dorms."

The movie has also been filming in both Boston and Worcester.

The actress Letitia Wright, who is reprising her role as Shuri, suffered minor injuries while filming a stunt on the set in Boston on Wednesday.

The film, titled "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," is slated to hit theaters in July 2022.