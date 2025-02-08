Boston

Monopoly maker asks Bostonians to suggest locations for new game

The newest "Monopoly: Boston Edition" board game is set to be released Nov. 2025

By Rachael Dziaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Monopoly is dipping into the community chest for its new Boston edition, seeking public input as it designs a new board game featuring the city's landmarks.

The game will be released in November, and 90 years after Monopoly's debut.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“Boston is such a unique community with a rich history. We aim to ensure that Monopoly: Boston Edition is an accurate portrayal of what Boston locals and tourists love about this charming city, from the iconic Fenway Park to historic Boston landmarks,” wrote John Marano, a representative of Top Trumps, the company responsible for bringing city-specific versions of the game to the U.S., in a statement.

"We would love for everyone to get on board and send us recommendations of their favorite organizations and places that make this city unique,” he added.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Mr. Monopoly stands in front of the Massachusetts State House.
Courtesy of Elysia Rodriguez
Mr. Monopoly stands in front of the Massachusetts State House.

Local residents and fans can submit suggestions of Boston locations to include on the board to boston@toptrumps.com.

More board game news

Sep 15, 2023

Costco's iconic $1.50 hot dog combo is now an official Monopoly game piece

Apr 10, 2024

Margot Robbie making ‘Monopoly' movie and Blumhouse reviving ‘Blair Witch'

Taxes Feb 6, 2023

Tax Brackets Explained With Monopoly Money, Barbie Dolls and Jars

This article tagged under:

BostonTourism
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us