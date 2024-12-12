Morgan Wallen must spend 7 days at DUI center after throwing chair from Nashville rooftop

Country music star Morgan Wallen was in court Thursday when he pleaded guilty to throwing a chair from a six-story rooftop bar in Nashville earlier this year.

The 31-year-old entertainer pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.

Wallen was sentenced to seven days incarceration at a DUI education center and two years' probation.

He was arrested in April after the incident at fellow country singer Eric Church's bar, Chief's, in Nashville's popular Broadway district.

An arrest affidavit said the chair Wallen threw landed about 3 feet (1 meter) from officers, who talked to witnesses and reviewed security footage. Witnesses told officers that they watched Wallen pick up a chair, throw it over the roof and laugh about it.

Wallen was booked into jail April 8 and released.

The “One Thing at a Time” singer apologized on the social media platform X following the incident.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility,” he wrote.

Last month at the annual CMA awards, the country singer was named entertainer of the year.

The bar incident isn't the first time Wallen has made headlines for his behavior. In 2021, he was caught on video shouting a racial slur outside his Tennessee home after a night of partying in Nashville.

“There’s no excuse. I’ve never made an excuse. I never will make an excuse,” Wallen told Billboard in an interview two years after the controversy that nearly derailed his career.

