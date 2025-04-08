Ms. Rachel welcomes her second child, a baby girl

YouTube baby whisperer Ms. Rachel has welcomed her second child — a baby girl.

Rachel Griffin Accurso announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Aron, had welcomed a baby girl named Susannah via surrogate.

"We are so in love!" she wrote in a post on Tuesday. "Sometimes timing isn’t what you plan, and the road to get there is bumpier than you expect, but when you hold your little ones, you know… I’m meant to be your mama."

She also shared a sweet photo of her cuddling her sleeping little one on a couch.

Accurso explained in the post that she was "unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons."

"We were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible. We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It’s been a truly beautiful experience. I’m in awe of her," she continued.

She ended the post with a message of love to her husband: "Aron — Thank you for being the best husband and dada!"

Susannah is the couple's second child. They also share a 7-year-old son named Thomas.

Last year, Accurso revealed her son was born after a miscarriage. She shared a touching post singing a song with the lyrics "Rainbow baby dream come true." The term "rainbow baby" refers to a baby who is born following a miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death.

Accurso is known for making educational videos for babies and toddlers, singing songs, and helping them build language.

She and her husband created their YouTube channel after they said they couldn’t find the right resources to help with their son’s speech delay.

Ms. Rachel on TODAY in 2024. (Nathan Congleton/NBC)

"His first word was at 2 years and 8 months and it was ‘mama’ and I had waited for that for so long," Accurso previously told "TODAY." "As a parent, you want to do anything you can to help them, and it’s not our fault when our child has a speech delay. A lot of things I teach are things I wish I had known for my son."

Accurso has taken a hiatus from the YouTube channel, with her last video posted in January. In March, she said the break was due to family matters.

