Nantucket author Elin Hilderbrand to debut her last novel, ‘Swan Song'

After years of success, the Nantucket based author plans to retire after publishing her 30th novel.

By Jessie Castellano

Elin Hilderbrand at BookExpo America 2015 at Jacob Javitz Center on May 29, 2015
Each summer, Elin Hilderbrand releases a Nantucket-based beach read, but this summer will be the last.

Hilderbrand will debut her last novel, "Swan Song," on June 11. After 30 books and a nearly three-decade career, the author will retire to her Nantucket home, according to her website, though she hopes to shift from book writing to book influencing.

She discussed the reason for her retirement in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal: “I have run out of really good ideas for Nantucket novels, and I don’t ever want to put out a product that is subpar."

While she may not publish more beach reads, fans can enjoy her work in other ways. Hilderbrand's 2018 novel, "The Perfect Couple," was adapted into a Netflix series of the same name -- filmed in part on Cape Cod -- and will premiere later this year as a series starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

Last year, the novelist began co-hosting a podcast named, "Books, Beach, & Beyond," with Nantucket bookseller Tim Ehrenberg, which she plans to continue in her retirement.

