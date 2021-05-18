celebrity babies

Naomi Campbell Makes Surprise Announcement That She's a New Mom

The supermodel shared the news on her Instagram account, saying "There is no greater love"

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Supermodel Naomi Campbell surprised fans Tuesday with the news that she's become a new mom to a baby girl.

Campbell shared the news on her Instagram account, along with an adorable photo.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love," Campbell, 50, captioned the image.

One of the most popular models of the 1980s, '90s and 2000s, Campbell has continued to feature on runways and in print campaigns.

During the pandemic, she launched a YouTube series, "No Filter with Naomi."

This article tagged under:

celebrity babiesNaomi Campbell
