Nate Bargatze reveals he learned of this common fruit at the age of 40 on ‘SNL'

Comedian Nate Bargatze, who hosted the second episode of "SNL 50" on Saturday night revealed he had never heard of a raspberry until the age of 40 during his monologue.

"I don't know a lot about food," Bargatze admitted during his stand-up comedy set.

After saying he didn't understand olive oil, the funny man said he "first learned" of a raspberry during a party when he was 40 years old.

"I was like, 'What is this?'" Bargatze recalled. "And they go, 'The bowl?' That's how much they figured, 'Well, clearly he knows what a raspberry is. It makes more sense of you not to know what a bowl is.'"

"I didn't see raspberries growing up, okay. I don't come from money, alright," the Tennessee-native joked. "I still swim with my eyes open."

Bargatze hosted alongside musical guest Coldplay. See more from Bargatze's performance below: