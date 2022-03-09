‘NCIS' and ‘Bones' Actor Heath Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed

Almost four months after Heath Freeman's passing, the actor's cause of death has been revealed.

Freeman — who appeared on shows like "Bones," "NCIS" and "Raising the Bar"—died of an accidental overdose, according to the Travis County Medical Examiner report obtained by TMZ.

Per the report, he was discovered unresponsive in his bed with a mix of fentanyl, cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and alprazolam (generic Xanax) in his system. The report also said the latter two types of pills were found in his home. His death was ruled an accident.

Freeman died in November 2021 at age 41.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," his manager said in a statement to E! News at the time. "A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life."

The manager noted that Freeman "was extremely proud of his recent film work" —which included "Terror on the Prairie," "12 Mighty Orphans" and "The Seventh Day" — "and was very excited for the next chapter of his career."

"His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever," the star's manager continued. "May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."

After news of his death broke, several of Freeman's former costars expressed their condolences on social media, including his "Terror on the Prairie" castmate Gina Carano.

"This is hard to write.. I was just giving you a big wrap party hug a week ago," she wrote. "I wanted to keep you for a lifetime and now I am going to carry you for a lifetime in my heart. I didn't know our journey would be cut this short and my heart is shattering. I wanted so much more time to laugh, cry, create, live, love with your friendship."

"Heath truly was so special, so fierce and precious, protective gentle and brave," the actress continued. "He made me feel safe. He took care of everyone around him. I am so blessed to know him for the time I did. Rest In Peace Heath Freeman.. my sweet, passionate friend. I'll be missing you and praying for your loved ones."

