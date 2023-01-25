Netflix is in the midst of its own "Squid Game" tug of war.

The streamer is pushing back after contestants on its "Squid Game"-inspired competition series said things got a little too real.

"We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures," Netflix said in a Jan. 25 statement obtained by Variety. "While it was very cold on set—and participants were prepared for that—any claims of serious injury are untrue."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The upcoming show—which is currently filming in London—recently came under fire after multiple players complained about the show's filming conditions.

Variety reported that one contestant was believed to have injured their shoulder after running into a wall, while others were treated for "mild ailments."

On Jan. 24, UK's The Sun said a contestant told them of the experience, "It was like a warzone. People left in tears."

While filming the game Red Light, Green Light—featured in the first episode of "Squid Game" —another contestant reportedly told The Sun that a player was "carried out on a stretcher" as temperatures reached as low as 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Netflix denied that anybody was ever stretched off set.

In Red Light, Green Light, players are tasked with remaining motionless and silent while under the watchful eye of a giant doll, only permitted to move when her back is turned.

"Even if hypothermia kicked in then people were willing to stay for as long as possible because a lot of money was on the line," the contestant said to The Sun, per the outlet. "Too many were determined not to move so they stood there for far too long."

Announced in June, the real-life "Squid Game" series features 456 contestants from all around the world competing for $4.56 million, the largest lump sum cash prize in reality TV history.

"Strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them," the streamer said of the series at the time. "The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed."

While the show will borrow from the games featured in "Squid Game"—Red Light, Green Light—Netflix also teased some "surprising new additions."

Players beware.

While no premiere date for the real-life "Squid Game" has been announced, the first season of the Emmy-winning drama is available to stream on Netflix.