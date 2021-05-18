New Kids on the Block Are Returning to Fenway in August

A New Kids on the Block show at Fenway Park, originally planned for 2020 and delayed due to the pandemic, has now been rescheduled to Aug. 6, the band announced Tuesday.

They'll be joined for the event by fellow Boston natives Bell Biv Devoe, and all previous tickets will be honored. A limited number of additional tickets will also be made available, on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. after a series of presales earlier in the week.

"It's been a challenging year for so many. We can't think of a better way to get back to doing what we love most -- than being with our fans, and hitting the stage, in the most sacred of venues. It will be an emotional night and we plan to give our fans a celebration unlike anything our city has seen," New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement.

Fenway Park plans to return to 100% capacity on May 29, when the state and city of Boston will lift business restrictions.

