New ‘Sister Wives' Trailer Shows Christine Brown's Exit From Plural Marriage to Kody Brown

Viewers will finally see the fallout from Kody Brown and Christine Brown's split.

In the season 17 trailer for TLC's reality show "Sister Wives," which follows Kody Brown and his polygamous arrangement with multiple women, Christine tells Kody that she's leaving him, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and Janelle Brown — and there's no changing her mind. "I feel like to Kody, Robyn's more important," Christine says in a confessional.

Christine's decision to leave Kody and the Arizona compound they've been living in since mid-2018 creates a rift between the wives, with Meri saying that she is heartbroken to lose Christine, who she describes as "more than a sister wife." As for Janelle, she's upset that the family never got the chance to work through their issues.

While explaining her decision to leave the family, Christine shares that she "agreed to be a sister wife, but I agreed to be an equal wife."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This ultimately leaves the Brown family in disarray, which is disappointing to Kody, who worries about how polyamory will be viewed amid the split. He tells the cameras, "The message we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now."

But the family says their personal problems shouldn't be seen as an indictment against polyamory as a whole. As Robyn says, "I will never say that the problem is plural marriage."

Sister Wives Star Christine Brown's Sweetest Moments With Ex Kody

Christine Brown entered a plural marriage with Kody in 1994, and became the third of his four wives. Together, Kody shares 18 children with Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn. While he’s legally married to Robyn, Kody considers himself spiritually married to his wives, according to People.

Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021. At the time, Christine wrote on social media, "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

In his own statement, Kody expressed support for Christine, who he welcomed six children with during their 27 years together.

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," he wrote. "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Season 16 of "Sister Wives" saw Kody and the wives struggle to connect amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the families to live apart. The distance created problems for their relationships, with Kody confessing he no longer loves Meri, and that he struggles to connect with Janelle.

Nonetheless, Kody, Meri, Robyn and Jenelle remain in their plural relationship and continue to co-parent their 12 children together.

"Sister Wives" season 17 premieres Sept. 11 on TLC.