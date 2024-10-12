Nick Cannon details attending Diddy party at 16

Originally appeared on E! Online

Nick Cannon says he was just a teen when he attended one of his first "Diddy parties."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The 44-year-old shared his experience as Sean "Diddy" Combs sits in prison awaiting a May 2025 trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The rap producer, who has pleaded not guilty in the case, is accused of using his companies to transport women and male sex workers to participate in recorded sex performances, or "Freak Offs."

For more than two decades, Combs — who has also gone by the nick name Puff Daddy in past years — has often hosted large parties, often attended by top celebs.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"I've even been at one when I was a kid," Cannon said on the Oct. 11 episode of "The Breakfast Club" podcast during a discussion about "Diddy parties." "Like 16, 17."

The "Wild N' Out" star continued, "I've remember standing outside, trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York."

Cannon, who has an adult been photographed attending several parties hosted by the record executive, including one a couple of years ago in Los Angeles, compared such events to the bash seen in late Notorious B.I.G.'s 1995 music "One More Chance," which includes Combs.

"Bad Boy parties [were] official in New York in the late '90s" the "America's Got Talent" host said. "Everybody gets scared to talk because they probably got something to hide."

Cannon said he didn't have anything to hide himself. "I was in there Harlem-shaking," he added, referring to the hip-hop dance, "doing all of that stuff."

Cannon did not offer more details about what he saw inside the party. He also maintained he has always been sober.

"I don't drink, I don't do drugs," he added. "I've never been drunk in my life."

Cannon also spoke about Diddy's star-studded bashes this past July.

"Been to all of the parties, DJ'ed them, all that stuff," he said on the "One Night With Steiny" podcast. "I've never seen no wild s---. I feel like they might hide that s--- from me."

The rapper’s kids addressed “hurtful and false rumors” about their family.

In their September indictment against Combs, prosecutors alleged that members and associates of the Combs Enterprise facilitated the Freak Offs by booking hotel rooms and stocking them with items such as controlled substances, baby oil and other lubricants. Authorities had found drugs and 1,000 bottles of baby oil during raids of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March.

In September, Cannon released a sketch on social media in which he showcases a collection of baby oil bottles and jokes, "I've got 12 kids, I need this."

Fellow comedian Natalie Friedman responds, "Oh, yeah, well, I just had a baby, I'll take one," adding, "No Diddy."

Unlike Cannon, most celebs who have been spotted at Combs' events in the past have not spoken publicly about their experiences. In September, comedian Jeff Wittek spoke about attending one of the music artist's alleged "Freak Off" parties around 2010 in Miami.

"It was like eight stories high and it just kept going up," the comic said on "Jeff FM," "and the higher you went, the weirder s--- was going on."

"I saw live sex happen that night," he continued. "That's the first time I saw that happen ever in my life. And did I partake? No, but I got f---ng drunk there."

He added, "It's just crazy. I was literally there. I lived through it."