Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's kids Harlow and Sparrow make red carpet debut

Originally appeared on E! Online

Nicole Richie is all about the simple family life.

The 42-year-old attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" on April 2 with her husband Joel Madden and their daughter Harlow Madden, 16, and son Sparrow Madden, 14.

Richie wore a black Schiaparelli dress to the screening of the film—a remake of the 1991 original starring Christina Applegate—and the Good Charlotte rocker and their children sported coordinating ensembles.

They weren't her only loved ones showing their support, either. Richie's mom Brenda Harvey Richie, her dad Lionel Richie, and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi also attended the premiere. In addition, the fashion designer's sister Sofia Richie—who is expecting a baby with husband Elliot Grainge—posted a picture of the movie screen on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "@nicolerichie so excited!!!!"

While Harlow and Sparrow—whose aunt and uncle also include Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden—have attended public events with their parents before, this seemed to be their red carpet debut.

And though Richie and Madden are protective of their kids' privacy, they've given fans glimpses into their family's world on social media and in interviews.

"We got lucky with our kids. They're easy," the musician, 45, said on a November episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." "I always tell my kids you make it so easy to be a dad. They're just good kids. They really are. They're great, and I think they're like they're mom."