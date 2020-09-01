Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts Less Than a Year After Divorce

Niecy Nash just revealed her marriage to artist Jessica Betts, less than a year after she announced her divorce from husband Jay Tucker

By Cydney Contreras

In this Jan. 17, 2016, file photo, actress Niecy Nash attends the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

Niecy Nash just got hitched!

On Monday, the celeb surprised her followers when she shared a photo from her nuptials to artist Jessica Betts. She captioned the picture of the ceremony, "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts. @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins."

Betts also posted on Instagram, writing, "Got a whole Wife @niecynash1 #Bettsofbothworlds #LoveWins."

In the picture, which the couple shared to their respective Instagram accounts, Nash, 50, is wearing a white mermaid style bridal gown as she holds up her bouquet in one hand. Betts is dressed in a white suit, but ditched the jacket in favor of a more casual look.

Nash acknowledged that her wedding comes as a shock to many of her followers, writing on her Instagram Story, "#PlotTwist."

Little is known about Betts and Nash's relationship, since neither of them have spoken out about their romance in public.

The only indication of their relationship prior to Monday was a post to Betts' page in February, which showed the "Claws" star wearing nothing but a pair of underwear. Betts captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday to a Real One. @niecynash1 #Nicenails."

And it appears the duo goes as far back as June 2018, when Betts shared a video from her time on the set of "Claws." The musician performed one of her songs on the episode when Nash's character gets married.

Fans are already speculating about when things turned romantic between the two, with one person commenting on the aforementioned Instagram video, "Ok 'homegirl' [laughing emoji] y'all planned this."

In October 2019, Nash and her husband of eight years, Jay Tucker, announced their divorce in a statement shared to Instagram. "We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have," the joint statement read. "Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share--present tense."

The couple continued, "Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful."

Meanwhile, congratulations are pouring in for the newlyweds, with Jesse Tyler Ferguson commenting on the post, "So happy for you!"

